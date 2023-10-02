– NASA’s Psyche Asteroid Probe Faces Delay Due to Thruster Issue

逸耘居

美国宇航局的普赛克小行星探测器因推进器问题而面临延误

By曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA’s Psyche asteroid probe, scheduled for launch on October 12, has been delayed by a week due to a potentially-crippling problem discovered in its thrusters. The issue was found in the pre-flight tests, where it was revealed that the settings used to operate the thrusters were incorrect. Analysis showed that at the planned power level, higher temperatures could cause damage. However, the fix required only an updated table of parameters used by the probe’s flight computer, instructing it to fire the thrusters at a lower power level. While this will result in longer maneuvering times, it will not affect the overall mission.

The Psyche probe’s target is an unusual asteroid of the same name, one of a small number of metal-rich bodies in the debris belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche could be a remnant of the core material from a planetesimal, shedding light on the formation and evolution of the rocky planets in our solar system. The spacecraft is expected to reach its destination in the summer of 2029 after a 2.2-billion-mile voyage and will conduct close-range observations for two years.

The mission has faced previous delays due to software development and testing falling behind schedule, as well as poor communications and insufficient planning and oversight. However, the recent thruster issue was resolved in a timely manner, avoiding any potential problems during the mission.

NASA has expressed gratitude for the discovery of the thruster issue before launch, emphasizing the importance of a successful mission being able to overcome obstacles. The updated launch date for the Psyche probe is now set for October 12, with hopes for a successful journey and valuable insights into the formation of our solar system’s rocky planets.

By 曼波布雷西亚

