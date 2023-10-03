逸耘居

为复活节岛上的下一次“火环”日食做好准备

By罗伯特·安德鲁

3月 2023日，XNUMX
In just under a couple of weeks, the United States will experience its highly anticipated solar eclipse. However, eclipse-chasers are already setting their sights on the next celestial event. Exactly 365 days from today, on October 2, 2024, an annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire,” will grace the skies above Easter Island, or Rapa Nui as it is locally known.

Located approximately 2,300 miles off the Chilean coast, Easter Island is a small, remote island spanning just 63 square miles. This upcoming solar eclipse will be a remarkable event, considering it is the second time in 14 years that such a phenomenon will occur here. The previous total solar eclipse on July 11, 2010, captivated observers as it swept across the island.

Similar to the forthcoming eclipse in the United States, the event on Easter Island will also be a “ring of fire” phenomenon. Eager eclipse-chasers around the world are already preparing for the opportunity to witness this unique spectacle amidst the Moai, the famous stone statues of the Rapa Nui culture.

However, reaching Easter Island for this awe-inspiring event may not be easy. Patrick Poitevin, a British eclipse-chaser who has experienced over 50 solar eclipses, expressed his excitement but mentioned the challenges of getting accommodations for the 2010 eclipse due to high demand. Unfortunately, he ended up on another island. Poitevin has a wealth of experience observing solar eclipses in remote places and recently captured a mesmerizing image of the sun’s chromosphere, its colorful second layer, while standing outside the path of totality in Kosrae, Micronesia.

Another intrepid eclipse-chaser, Larry Stephens from Des Moines, Iowa, is also planning to witness the “ring of fire” on Easter Island. Stephens, a seasoned photographer of solar eclipses, was deterred from attending the 2010 event due to price gouging and canceled flights. With 19 total solar eclipses, three annular eclipses, and seven partial eclipses under his belt, Stephens is eager to experience his first overseas annular eclipse.

Various eclipse-viewing tour operators, such as Sky & Telescope, TravelQuest, and AstroTrails, are offering organized trips for enthusiasts who want to witness the “ring of fire” solar eclipse on Easter Island. In addition to Easter Island, the event will also be visible from southern Patagonia in Chile and Argentina.

If you’re planning to witness this celestial spectacle, stay updated on travel and lodging options by following the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, the renowned expert on eclipses who has released The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024.

– "Eclipse-chasers prepare for next 'ring of fire' on Easter Island" by Jamie Carter

