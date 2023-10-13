逸耘居

提高近红外荧光粉的发光效率和热稳定性

Near-infrared (NIR)-emitting phosphor-converted light-emitting diodes (pc-LEDs) have gained attention in emerging technology fields such as night vision and bio-imaging. However, the development of these pc-LEDs has faced challenges due to the lack of high-performance NIR-emitting phosphor materials that can be excited by blue light. One of the promising types of materials for addressing these challenges is A3B2C3O12-typed garnets, which offer tunable structures and a compact coordinated environment.

In a recent study published in Light: Science & Applications, scientists from the Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry and China University of Geosciences have reported a strategy to simultaneously improve the luminescence efficiency and thermal stability of NIR-emitting Ca3Y2-2x(ZnZr)xGe3O12:Cr garnet phosphors. The researchers achieved this by using a chemical unit co-substitution technique, which only resulted in a slight shift in the emission wavelength.

The study found that the efficiency and thermal stability of Cr3+-doped garnet phosphors depend on factors such as the presence of Cr4+ ions, which absorb NIR light, and the structural rigidity. By substituting [Zn2+–Zr4+] for [Y3+–Y3+], the researchers minimized the presence of Cr4+ ions and promoted the beneficial emission centers of Cr3+, resulting in higher luminescence efficiency.

Additionally, the introduction of the [Zn2+–Zr4+] unit improved the rigidity of the crystal structure, leading to excellent thermal stability. The developed NIR-emitting phosphors showed potential applications in information encryption, bio-tissue imaging, and night vision.

This study provides valuable insights into the optimization of luminescence properties for Cr3+-doped garnet phosphors. The findings could pave the way for further exploration and development of high-performance NIR-emitting phosphor materials.

文献参考：
Dongjie Liu et al, Valence conversion and site reconstruction in near-infrared-emitting chromium-activated garnet for simultaneous enhancement of quantum efficiency and thermal stability, Light: Science & Applications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41377-023-01283-3

Sumber:
中国的院院士科学

