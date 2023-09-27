逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

慢走的艺术：在快节奏的世界中拥抱慢节奏

By曼波布雷西亚

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
慢走的艺术：在快节奏的世界中拥抱慢节奏

In a world that values speed and efficiency, the act of walking slowly may seem out of place. However, one parent shares the transformative experience of embracing a slower pace while walking with their toddler. The author observes their child’s cautious and curious approach to walking, and how it has forced them to reconsider their own fast-paced habits.

Walking at a slower pace can be a meditative and magical experience, allowing one to see the world through fresh eyes. However, the author also highlights the challenges of navigating a city that is designed for speed. Pedestrian crossing times and traffic signals are often designed with the assumption that everyone walks at a certain speed, disregarding those who may require more time.

According to David Levinson, a Professor of Transport, the world is designed to hurry people along for the benefit of others. Our obsession with time optimization, rooted in the medieval concept of public clocks, has led to a society that values rushing and achieving goals quickly. As a result, many individuals have lost the ability to fully enjoy the present moment and appreciate what is around them.

The author suggests that there is value in slowing down and embracing the wonder of wandering. It is important to take a moment to appreciate things for their own sake and not constantly be looking towards the next task. The experiences of walking with a child have shown the author the impatience of society, but also the beauty of growth and exploration at one’s own pace.

In conclusion, while the fast-paced nature of our world may lead us to rush through life, there is value in embracing a slower pace. Slowing down allows us to fully experience the present moment and appreciate the wonder of the world around us. Perhaps it is time to take a step back, breathe, and enjoy the journey, even if it means walking at a toddler’s pace.

来源：
– David Levinson, Professor of Transport at the University of Sydney
– Joseph Henrich, anthropologist

Note: This article is a summary of the source article titled “The art of slow walking: Embracing your toddler’s pace”.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜在欧罗巴上发现二氧化碳

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

哈勃望远镜拍摄到的草帽星系令人惊叹的图像

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

修正牛顿动力学：第九行星假说的潜在替代方案

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜在欧罗巴上发现二氧化碳

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

哈勃望远镜拍摄到的草帽星系令人惊叹的图像

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

修正牛顿动力学：第九行星假说的潜在替代方案

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家发现可以吃塑料的细菌：塑料危机的潜在解决方案

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论