逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

在猎户座星云中发现的流浪行星：迄今为止发现的最大样本

By罗伯特·安德鲁

4月 2023日，XNUMX
在猎户座星云中发现的流浪行星：迄今为止发现的最大样本

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have recently discovered a large sample of rogue planets in the Orion Nebula and Trapezium Cluster. This new data reveals a whopping 540 planetary-mass objects, making it the largest sample of rogue planets ever discovered.

While last year astronomers found 70 free-floating worlds throughout the Milky Way, this latest discovery far surpasses that number. The observations were made by astronomers Samuel Pearson and Mark McCaughrean of the European Space Agency. Although the findings have yet to be peer-reviewed, a preprint paper has been submitted to Nature.

The JWST’s near-infrared survey allowed the researchers to discover and characterize these planetary-mass candidates. These objects are too small to be stars and have masses below the traditional cutoff for a deuterium-burning brown dwarf, putting them in the range of 0.6 Jupiter mass to just slightly larger than Saturn.

Within this group of rogue planets, the astronomers discovered 42 pairs of planets that are gravitationally bound together, a phenomenon that has never before been observed. Dubbed Jupiter Mass Binary Objects (JuMBOs), the existence of these pairs challenges current theories of both star and planet formation.

The mechanisms by which planets go rogue are still not fully understood. Several theories include gravitational interactions with passing stars, ejections due to supernovae, or free-floating after the death of their parent star. For the JuMBOs, the researchers speculate that scattering in a planetary disk or dynamical interactions between stars could be the cause.

Rogue planets are typically difficult to observe in visible light, making the JWST’s infrared vision a valuable tool for their detection. The Orion Nebula, located 1,350 light-years away and visible as a misty smudge in the Orion constellation, has been a subject of study for decades.

The discovery of such a large sample of rogue planets provides valuable insights into planet formation and evolution, as well as the various mechanisms that can lead to planets going rogue. Further simulations and modeling will be necessary to fully understand these processes and the formation of multiple planetary systems.

Sources: Preprint paper posted on arXiv, Nature (submitted), ESA (European Space Agency)

