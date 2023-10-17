逸耘居

谢谢休伯特·里夫斯：和平与环境倡导的遗产

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

17月 2023日，XNUMX
Hubert Reeves, the renowned astrophysicist, ecologist, and committed humanist, has left an indelible mark on the world. Through his work and unwavering dedication, he has inspired countless individuals to reflect on the importance of peace, environmental sustainability, and the future of our planet.

Reeves has been a vocal supporter of initiatives aimed at preserving our environment and combating climate change. He has endorsed the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and stressed the importance of taking action to ensure a habitable world for future generations. In his films, such as “Hubert Reeves: Star Teller” and “The Ocean Seen from the Heart,” he eloquently reminds us of our duty to protect and cherish the Earth.

One of Reeves’ notable works, “The Time to Get Drunk,” provides a thought-provoking analysis of global nuclear arsenals. Without resorting to guilt or morality, he appeals to our collective consciousness, urging us to confront the horrors of nuclear warfare and work towards a safer world.

Reeves also emphasizes the need to acknowledge the inherent flaws in humanity. While his message may be difficult to accept, he warns us that unless we address these shortcomings, we will continue to repeat the mistakes of our past. He implores us to refuse to participate in acts of violence and revenge, encouraging a global refusal to perpetuate cycles of suffering.

Beyond his contributions as a scientist and author, Reeves’ legacy as a poet cannot be overlooked. His book, “Patience d’Azur,” captivated audiences with its lyrical prose and universal themes. The success of this book catapulted Reeves into the spotlight and helped him reach an even wider audience with his messages of hope and compassion.

As we bid farewell to Hubert Reeves, we extend our condolences to his son and colleague, Nicolas Reeves, and the entire Reeves family. We recognize the profound impact that Hubert has had on the world, and we commit ourselves to carrying forward his legacy of peace and environmental advocacy.

来源：
– Space, takes the form of my gaze. Éditions l’Essentiel (pages 89-90) – a 1995 text illustrated with photographs by Mohror, classified in the bibliothèque Sciences (Sciences library) by Garneau bookstores.
– Pierre Jasmin, Artists for Peace.

