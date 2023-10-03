逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

螺旋之美：哈勃望远镜捕捉到处女座 NGC 4654

By罗伯特·安德鲁

3月 2023日，XNUMX
螺旋之美：哈勃望远镜捕捉到处女座 NGC 4654

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of NGC 4654, an intermediate spiral galaxy located in the Virgo constellation. This galaxy stands out due to its bright center and its classification as an “intermediate” spiral, displaying characteristics of both barred and unbarred spirals. Situated just north of the celestial equator, NGC 4654 can be observed from both the northern and southern hemispheres. It is located approximately 55 million light-years away from Earth.

NGC 4654, like many other galaxies in the Virgo Cluster, exhibits an asymmetrical distribution of stars and neutral hydrogen gas. Astronomers hypothesize that this galaxy is undergoing a process known as “ram pressure stripping.” As NGC 4654 moves through the Virgo galaxy cluster, the gravitational forces exerted by the cluster cause pressure on the galaxy. This pressure resembles a gust of wind and strips NGC 4654 of its gas. The result is the formation of a long, thin tail of hydrogen gas on the galaxy’s southeastern side. Interestingly, NGC 4654 maintains a relatively high star formation rate, which is uncommon for galaxies that have experienced ram pressure stripping.

NGC 4654 also encountered a companion galaxy, NGC 4639, approximately 500 million years ago. The gravitational influence of NGC 4639 caused NGC 4654 to lose gas along its edge, resulting in a restriction of star formation in that particular region. This interaction contributed to the asymmetrical distribution of stars within NGC 4654.

Scientists are particularly interested in studying galaxies like NGC 4654 to investigate the connection between young stars and the cold gas from which they emerge. The Hubble Space Telescope captured this captivating image of NGC 4654 using visible, ultraviolet, and infrared light.

来源：
– NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, ESA, and J. Lee (Space Telescope Science Institute); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)
– “Hubble views NGC 4654 in the constellation Virgo” – Phys.org (October 3, 2023)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论