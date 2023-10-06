逸耘居

神秘的宇宙爆炸产生绚丽的闪光

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

6月 2023日，XNUMX
A mysterious cosmic event has produced a spectacular burst of blue light in the space between two galaxies over 3 billion light-years away. This event is known as a luminous fast blue optical transient (LFBOT), which is a rare and puzzling astronomical phenomenon.

LFBOTs are still not fully understood, with the first one, called “the Cow” (AT2018cow), being observed in 2018. The Cow was exceptionally bright, up to 100 times brighter than a typical supernova, and exhibited unusual behavior. It faded within a few days, in contrast to the weeks or months that supernovae normally remain bright.

Similar bursts of light, which are discovered about once a year, are named after animals based on the last three letters of their designation. Some examples include the Camel, Koala, and Tasmanian Devil. The most recent LFBOT, nicknamed “the Finch” (AT2023fhn), was detected by the Zwicky Transient Facility at Palomar Observatory in California on April 10.

The Finch’s spectrum, measured by the Gemini South telescope in Chile, revealed a temperature of approximately 20,000 degrees Celsius. This is hot but not as hot as massive stars or supernovae. The Finch’s redshift measurements indicate that it is located about 3 billion light-years away, a distance that only the Hubble Space Telescope can resolve.

However, what surprised astronomers the most was the Finch’s location. Previous LFBOTs were observed in the spiral arms of galaxies, but the Finch was found in intergalactic space, situated between a large spiral galaxy and a small galaxy. This challenges the possibility that it could be the supernova of an exploding massive star, as massive stars do not typically have enough time to travel such distances before going supernova.

Researchers are currently exploring two potential explanations for the Finch’s origin. One possibility is that it resulted from the disruption of a star by an intermediate-mass black hole. Another hypothesis is that it was a kilonova, the explosion that occurs when two neutron stars or a neutron star and a black hole collide.

The discovery of the Finch raises more questions than answers. Further research is needed to determine the true cause of this fascinating cosmic event. The findings have been accepted for publication in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

