NGC 685：旋转的螺旋星系

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

13月 2023日，XNUMX
Astronomers have captured a stunning image of the NGC 685 galaxy using the Hubble Space Telescope. Located about 58 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Eridanus, this spiral galaxy is an average-sized galaxy spanning 60,000 light-years. It is estimated to host at least 100 million stars, although significantly fewer compared to the Milky Way, which is believed to consist of around 100 billion stars.

The image reveals NGC 685 with its striking curvy spiral arms adorned with bright blue regions. These blue regions indicate packed star clusters, where stars reside. The galaxy’s center features curled red light tendrils, representing lanes of gas and dust where new generations of stars form over time.

What makes NGC 685 particularly interesting is the presence of a central bar cutting across its galactic nucleus. This feature is common in approximately two-thirds of spiral galaxies. The bar can be seen as a red streak stretching horizontally within a circle of gas and dust. It is caused by the concentration of many stars in a relatively small area, emitting an intense glow.

The presence of bars in spiral galaxies has important implications for understanding galactic evolution. These bars play a role in fueling gas and other stellar material towards the galaxy’s core, indicating the end of its formative years. Studying barred spiral galaxies like NGC 685 provides valuable insights into the evolutionary processes of galaxies and how they differ from our own Milky Way.

In conclusion, the beautiful image of NGC 685 captured by the Hubble Space Telescope showcases the magnificent spiraling structure of this galaxy. With its star clusters, gas, and dust lanes, and the distinctive central bar, NGC 685 offers astronomers a window into the fascinating world of galactic evolution.

来源：
–美国宇航局
– 太空望远镜科学研究所

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

