The Unusual Star Formation in NGC 1087: New Insights from the Hubble Space Telescope

By曼波布雷西亚

9月 2023日，XNUMX
The Hubble Space Telescope has provided fresh insights into the star formation process occurring in the peculiar galaxy NGC 1087. Unlike conventional spiral galaxies, NGC 1087 possesses a vibrant and youthful bar-shaped structure at its center, contrary to the typical aging bar found in the majority of barred spiral galaxies. The Hubble’s latest image of NGC 1087 showcases the galaxy’s intricate structure primarily stemming from its dark lanes of dust and pockets of cold hydrogen gas. These dark red patches are interspersed with the brilliant pink illumination of newly formed stars.

Astronomers are particularly interested in understanding the influence of young stars on the surrounding cold gas clouds. The newfound image, along with the associated raw data, will aid in discerning the impact of powerful radiation and stellar winds from these young stars on the surrounding gas clouds. Furthermore, researchers hope that such observations will also unravel some of NGC 1087’s other enigmatic characteristics, such as the oddly short length of its bar and its small nucleus, despite spanning a vast distance of 87,000 light-years.

To capture NGC 1087’s features, the Hubble Space Telescope observed the galaxy using various wavelengths of light, including those visible to the human eye, as well as infrared and ultraviolet light. By mapping specific wavelengths of infrared and ultraviolet light to colors within the visible spectrum, image processors at the Space Telescope Science Institute were able to create a visually comprehensible image of NGC 1087. This complex process represents a fusion of artistic and scientific techniques.

The peculiarities exhibited by NGC 1087 make it a fascinating subject of study. By delving into the dynamics of its unique star formation and understanding the interplay between young stars and cold gas clouds, astronomers anticipate gaining deeper insights into the broader field of galaxy formation and evolution.

