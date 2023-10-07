逸耘居

神秘的发光快速蓝色光学瞬变

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7月 2023日，XNUMX
神秘的发光快速蓝色光学瞬变

Transient events in the cosmos, such as stellar explosions and collisions, are fascinating but rare phenomena. Among them are the Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transients (LFBOTs), which shine brightly in blue light and fade in just a few days. Astronomers have only recently begun to study these events, and their origins and characteristics remain largely mysterious.

In a recent discovery, researchers using the Hubble Space Telescope observed an LFBOT in an unexpected location — between two galaxies. Led by astrophysicist Ashley Chrimes, an international team of astronomers from various institutions investigated the event, known as “The Finch.” The team published their findings in The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

To better understand The Finch, astronomers utilized multiple telescopes across various wavelengths, including X-rays and radio waves. Spectroscopic measurements from the Gemini South telescope in Chile revealed that The Finch had a temperature of approximately 19,980 °C (36,000 °F) and allowed astronomers to calculate its luminosity. The Chandra X-ray Observatory and the NSF’s Very Large Array also provided valuable data.

Interestingly, The Finch was located at a significant distance from neighboring galaxies, raising questions about the driving forces behind these massive explosions. Previous LFBOTs were typically found in the spiral arms of galaxies, where star birth occurs. The unusual location of The Finch challenges existing theories about the nature of LFBOTs.

Researchers are considering several possibilities to explain LFBOTs, including collisions between neutron stars, the presence of magnetars (highly-magnetized neutron stars), and interactions with intermediate-mass black holes. The completion of the James Webb Space Telescope in 2024 is expected to contribute to further investigations of LFBOTs.

The study of LFBOTs is still in its early stages, and more discoveries are needed to fully characterize this population of transient events. Wide-field surveys like the upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory will play a crucial role in detecting and studying these rare occurrences.

来源：
– The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (journal)
– 欧洲航天局
– Institute of Mathematics Astrophysics and Particle Physics (IMAPP), Radboud University
– 3SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research
– Cosmic Dawn Center (DAWN)
– 尼尔斯玻尔研究所
– Institute of Gravitational Wave Astronomy
– South African Astronomical Observatory

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

