发光快蓝光瞬变之谜

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
The Hubble Space Telescope has recently observed a rare and perplexing event in the universe. A luminous fast blue optical transient (LFBOT), known as The Finch, appeared in a location that defied expectation – it occurred outside of a galaxy. This discovery has left astronomers puzzled as these events were previously thought to originate from within galaxies where stars are forming.

The Finch was tracked by the Hubble telescope, revealing its origin point between two galaxies. It was approximately 50,000 light-years away from a larger spiral galaxy and about 15,000 light-years away from a smaller galaxy. The fact that it occurred far away from any star-forming region has only deepened the mystery surrounding these events.

Luminous fast blue optical transients are extremely bright flashes of light that evolve rapidly, reaching peak brightness and fading in just a matter of days. They have only been observed a few times since their discovery in 2018, and all previous occurrences were found to happen within galaxies where stars are being born.

Using ground-based observatories, such as the Gemini South observatory, astronomers were able to determine that The Finch had a temperature of approximately 20,000 degrees Celsius (36,000 degrees Fahrenheit), highlighting its intense energy release.

The unusual nature of The Finch has led scientists to reconsider their understanding of LFBOTs. Previously, it was believed that LFBOTs were caused by a rare type of supernova associated with very large and short-lived stars found near stellar nurseries. However, The Finch challenges this notion, suggesting that the true cause of LFBOTs may be something entirely different.

Speculations about the cause of LFBOTs include stars being torn apart by black holes or fast-moving stars exploding as they pass between galaxies. However, due to the rarity of these events, it is difficult to draw definitive conclusions at this stage of research.

The discovery of The Finch has generated more questions than answers, emphasizing the need for further investigation. Ashley Chrimes, lead researcher of the study, has expressed the need for additional work to determine the true explanation for these mysterious events.

Source: NASA, ESA, NSF’s NOIRLab, M. Garlick , M. Zamani

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

