逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

使用哈勃太空望远镜对超新星遗迹进行令人着迷的研究

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
使用哈勃太空望远镜对超新星遗迹进行令人着迷的研究

Scientists are using data from the Hubble Space Telescope to study the changes that occur in supernova remnants over time. These remnants are the result of the explosive deaths of massive stars, which release vast amounts of energy and transform the surrounding environment. When the shockwave from a supernova explosion travels through space and collides with dust and gas, it can create intricate and beautiful structures known as supernova remnants.

The Cygnus Loop is one of the most well-known remnants, spanning about 120 light-years in diameter. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured images of this bubble-shaped object in 2020, providing researchers with valuable data for their study.

Lead author Ravi Sankrit of the Space Telescope Science Institute explains that the Hubble images offer unprecedented clarity in observing the edge of the Cygnus Loop. They reveal information about the density variations encountered by the supernova shocks as they propagate through space, as well as the turbulence in the regions behind these shocks.

By comparing Hubble observations from 2020 and 2001, scientists were able to calculate that the shock is traveling at an astonishing speed of over half a million miles per hour. Surprisingly, the shock has not slowed down at all during this time.

The shape of the Cygnus Loop appears as a filament because we are viewing it from the side, similar to how a wrinkled sheet appears. The “twisted ribbons of light” seen in the image arise from the shockwave encountering differing densities of material in the interstellar medium.

The interstellar medium refers to the thin region of dust and gas that exists between star systems. As the shock moves through this medium, it creates the unique shape seen in the Cygnus Loop. The researchers were pleasantly surprised by the intricate and delicate structure that was revealed through the Hubble images.

The findings of this study are published in The Astrophysical Journal.

来源：
– 天体物理学杂志
– NASA, ESA, Ravi Sankrit (STScI)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

印度Aditya-L1任务成功行进9.2万公里前往日地拉格朗日点

2月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

科学家发现带有喷流的旋转黑洞

2月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

令人惊叹的动画探索想象中的宇宙飞船的迷人世界

2月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

印度Aditya-L1任务成功行进9.2万公里前往日地拉格朗日点

2月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

科学家发现带有喷流的旋转黑洞

2月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

令人惊叹的动画探索想象中的宇宙飞船的迷人世界

2月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

超级闪电的秘密：揭开强大雷击的神秘面纱

2月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论