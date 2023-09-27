逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

线虫神经元表现出行为控制的多功能性

By曼波布雷西亚

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
New research has shed light on the HSN neuron in the C. elegans worm and its ability to control various behaviors. The study, conducted by researchers at MIT, highlights the neuron’s versatility in managing activities such as egg laying and locomotion.

The HSN neuron releases multiple chemicals that guide different behaviors, including egg laying and subsequent slowing down. One of the key findings of the study is that neurons can “borrow” serotonin from each other to influence behavior. This insight could have implications for understanding the role of serotonin in mental health conditions.

The researchers conducted a series of experiments to unravel how the HSN neuron controls these behaviors. Using optogenetics, they manipulated the neuron’s activity and confirmed its role in egg laying, speeding up, and slowing down. They also tracked the electrical activity of the neuron and identified specific patterns associated with egg laying and locomotion.

Furthermore, the study revealed that the HSN neuron releases neurotransmitter chemicals such as serotonin, acetylcholine, and neuropeptides to control behavior. Knocking out specific neurotransmitters enabled the researchers to determine their role in different behaviors. Serotonin, for example, was found to be crucial in slowing down the worm after egg laying.

Anatomy also played a role in behavioral control. The HSN neuron’s axon, which carries signals to other neurons, was found to coordinate egg laying and locomotion. By cutting the axon, the researchers disrupted this coordination and prevented the worm from engaging in both behaviors simultaneously.

Overall, the study highlights how the HSN neuron employs multiple neurotransmitter systems, cellular morphology, and unconventional transmission methods to control the C. elegans worm’s behavior. The findings not only expand our understanding of individual neuron functioning but also demonstrate the ability of neurons to influence a range of behaviors over different timescales.

Source: Picower Institute for Learning and Memory

定义：
– HSN neuron: A type of neuron found in the C. elegans worm that releases various chemicals to control behaviors.
– serotonin: A neurotransmitter that plays a role in regulating mood, appetite, and sleep.
– neurotransmitter: Chemical messengers that transmit signals from one neuron to another in the nervous system.
– optogenetics: A technique that uses light to control genetically modified cells.
– neuropeptide: A type of molecule involved in neuronal communication.
– axon: A long, slender projection of a neuron that conducts electrical impulses.

Source: Neuroscience News

