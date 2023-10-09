逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局将在 OSIRIS-REx 任务期间公布本努小行星的样本

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

9月 2023日，XNUMX
美国宇航局将在 OSIRIS-REx 任务期间公布本努小行星的样本

NASA is set to reveal the sample collected from the Bennu asteroid during the OSIRIS-REx mission. The space agency will live stream the event on Wednesday. The OSIRIS-REx mission marked NASA’s first-ever sample retrieval from a distant asteroid. The complex operation involved landing a spacecraft on the rock, grabbing and storing materials from it, and bringing them back to Earth.

The mission, which launched in September 2016, successfully collected the sample four years later. The spacecraft dropped off the sample in a capsule that landed in the Utah desert as planned. After being held in a clean room near the landing site, the capsule was transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston where it will be opened. This will allow years of scientific study to begin, providing valuable insights into the formation of our solar system and the origins of life on Earth.

Bill Nelson, the NASA chief, described the mission as “bringing something extraordinary: the largest asteroid sample ever received on Earth.” He further explained that the sample will help scientists investigate planet formation, deepen our understanding of asteroids that could potentially impact Earth, and provide insights into the origin and formation of our solar system.

Scientists are currently conducting an initial analysis of the Bennu material. Analytical instruments such as a scanning electron microscope (SEM), infrared measurements, and x-ray diffraction (XRD) will be used to gain a better understanding of the sample. These tests will provide a basic understanding of the Bennu material and pave the way for further detailed investigations.

The sample from the Bennu asteroid will be revealed during a special event at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 11. The event can be watched via the video player embedded at the top of the NASA website or by visiting NASA TV. Don’t miss this exciting milestone in space exploration.

来源：
– NASA to reveal sample from Bennu asteroid during the OSIRIS-REx mission
– 图片：美国宇航局

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

俄罗斯官员称国际空间站冷却剂泄漏不会构成威胁

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

使用乒乓球降低低频噪声

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究表明，恶劣的太空天气事件会影响鸟类迁徙

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

俄罗斯官员称国际空间站冷却剂泄漏不会构成威胁

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

使用乒乓球降低低频噪声

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究表明，恶劣的太空天气事件会影响鸟类迁徙

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

高山，高多样性：探索安第斯山脉对南美洲生物多样性的影响

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论