研究发现，寄生蠕虫通过改变基因表达来操纵宿主行为

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent study conducted by biologists at Brown University has shed light on the molecular mechanisms behind the behavior-altering effects of parasitic worms on their hosts. The research focused on a species of brown shrimp that becomes infected with a parasitic worm, resulting in changes in behavior and appearance.

The infected shrimp, known as Orchestia grillus, display a vibrant orange coloration and spend more time in exposed areas of salt marshes, increasing their vulnerability to predation by birds. The researchers hypothesized that the parasitic worm, Levinseniella byrdi, was manipulating the host’s behavior in order to ensure its own transmission between hosts.

To investigate this hypothesis, the scientists sequenced the DNA of infected and uninfected shrimp and analyzed the gene expression patterns. They found that being infected by the parasitic worm activated gene transcripts associated with pigmentation and sensory detection in the shrimp. Additionally, immune response-related gene transcripts were suppressed in the infected shrimp, potentially explaining why the parasites are able to persist in the host.

Understanding the molecular mechanisms behind host-parasite interactions is important for managing pathogens, both in wildlife and in humans. Similar manipulation of host behavior by parasites has been observed in other organisms, such as the zombifying effects of certain fungi on insects. By studying these interactions, scientists hope to gain insights into the origins and mechanisms of pathogen-based diseases.

The findings of this study contribute to our understanding of the complex relationship between parasites and their hosts. Further research is needed to fully unravel the intricate mechanisms at play, but the study provides a crucial stepping stone in the field of host-parasite interactions.

来源：
– “Molecular Ecology” – https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/mec.15726

