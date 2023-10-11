逸耘居

高风险地区环境传感器的脆弱性

By曼波布雷西亚

11月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent incident at the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) in Ukraine has brought attention to the vulnerability of environmental sensors in high-risk areas. In late February, the CEZ radiation monitoring dashboard showed elevated gamma radiation levels before going offline, leaving observers in the dark about what was happening. Security researchers suspect that the high values had been spoofed.

One theory about the cause of the elevated gamma radiation levels was that heavy vehicles driving around the CEZ had stirred up radioactive dust, resulting in increased readings. However, this was proven to be physically impossible. Disturbing even the top 10 cm of soil, where the radioactive isotope 137Cs is concentrated, would not have a significant impact on gamma radiation readings. Wildfires in the CEZ, which also cause resuspension of 137Cs-containing soil, do not lead to spikes in gamma radiation. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that there was no significant increase in radiation, but the monitoring equipment had suffered widespread damage.

During the Black Hat event in August 2023, security researcher Ruben Santamarta presented his reasoning behind the manipulation of the sensor data. He suggests that the monitoring station or the server processing the data could have been spoofed or manipulated. Unfortunately, the forensic data to prove this was destroyed by the occupying forces. Santamarta’s analysis highlights the vulnerability of the monitoring system and the lack of redundancy in transferring accurate information out of the disaster zone.

This incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of environmental sensor networks in high-risk areas. In many disaster scenarios, accurate sensor information is crucial for planning rescue and repair missions. Hardening the environmental sensor network and adding redundancy at each level can make a significant difference. With the potential for physical violence against monitoring equipment or the failure of a single processing server, ensuring the reliability of environmental sensors becomes paramount.

来源：
– “How the 2022 CEZ Event Shows the Fragility of Environmental Sensors in High-Risk Areas” – Hackaday.com
– Journal of Environmental Radioactivity – September 2023

