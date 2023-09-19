科学家研究未来太空旅行的健康危害和解决方案

With the increasing number of manned missions to space and plans for a future mission to Mars, scientists are working to mitigate the health hazards that come with space travel. One of the main concerns is space radiation. Astronauts traveling beyond the International Space Station are exposed to continuous radiation, which can have detrimental effects on the nervous and cardiovascular systems. NASA is developing technology to shield astronauts from radiation, including building deflecting materials into space vehicles and spacesuits. Certain diets and supplements, such as enterade, may also help minimize the effects of radiation exposure.

Gravitational changes in space also pose risks to astronauts. Without the effects of Earth’s gravity, muscles and bones can deteriorate over long periods of time. To counteract this, astronauts will need to exercise and take supplements, such as bisphosphonate, to maintain their musculoskeletal health. Microgravity also affects the circulatory system, causing fluids to shift toward the head. This can lead to the expansion of fluid-filled spaces in the brain and contribute to spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome, which affects the structure and function of the eyes. Scientists are exploring the use of specialized pants to redistribute fluids in the body and mitigate these effects.

In addition to physical health hazards, the isolation of space travel can also have profound effects on mental health. Living and working in close quarters with the same group of people for months on end, without being able to see family or friends, can be mentally challenging. Astronauts will need to learn how to manage extreme isolation and take steps to maintain their mental well-being during long-duration space missions.

Overall, as space travel becomes more common and plans for future missions to Mars are underway, it is crucial for scientists to study and develop solutions for the health hazards astronauts may face. By addressing these challenges, we can ensure the safety and well-being of astronauts on their journeys to the stars.

定义：

1. Kevlar: A strong, heat-resistant synthetic fiber used in protective clothing and materials.

2. Polyethylene: A lightweight, durable, and flexible polymer often used in various applications, including packaging and plastic products.

3. Enterade: A dietary supplement used to alleviate gastrointestinal side effects of radiation exposure, also used in cancer patients during radiation therapy.

4. Bisphosphonate: A class of drugs used to prevent bone breakdown and treat osteoporosis.

来源：

– Original article: “How to mitigate risks of radiation and other hazards from space travel” by Janelle Wheat and Angela Hill, The Conversation.