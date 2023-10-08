逸耘居

估计地球上动物的总数：为什么它很重要

曼波布雷西亚

8月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists have long been fascinated by the question of how many animals have ever existed on Earth. To begin estimating this colossal number, researchers typically start by determining the total number of animal species. As of 2022, approximately 2.16 million animal species have been formally described, although some of these may be duplicates. Taking into account this possibility, the true number of known animal species stands at around 1.7 million. However, this number is far from complete, as scientists continue to discover and describe new animal species each year.

In a noteworthy study published in 2011, researchers estimated the total number of eukaryotic species on Earth to be around 8.7 million, with approximately 7.7 million of them being animals. Interestingly, insects account for roughly half of all animal species—an astonishing fact that showcases the sheer diversity of life on our planet.

Determining how many animal species have ever lived requires delving into the fossil record. Since the majority of early animal species did not fossilize well, estimating the total number of extinct species is challenging. Nevertheless, it is widely accepted that approximately 99.9% of all species that have ever existed are now extinct. Using this approximation, experts suggest that the total number of animal species that have ever lived could be around 770 million.

Calculating the number of individual animals that have inhabited Earth is a mind-boggling task. Presently, the planet is home to 8 billion humans, alongside hundreds of billions of mammals, birds, fish, and insects. If we extrapolate based on the relative proportions of existing species, we can estimate that there have been approximately 4.5 x 10^27 animals throughout history. This astounding figure emphasizes the vastness of Earth’s biodiversity.

Determining the total number of animals on Earth is crucial for scientists to understand the planet’s baseline biodiversity and fluctuations in population. With the threat of climate change, deforestation, pollution, and other factors leading to a significant mass extinction event, it is essential to comprehend the background rate of extinction. By doing so, scientists can better comprehend the current crisis and work towards preserving and protecting endangered species.

曼波布雷西亚

