科学

天文学家如何测量行星和恒星的年龄

By加布里埃尔博塔

8月 2023日，XNUMX
Astronomers strive to understand the ages of planets and stars in order to gain insight into their formation and evolution, as well as the potential for life to develop. However, determining the age of celestial objects presents a significant challenge.

Stars, like the sun, maintain a consistent appearance for billions of years, making it difficult to gauge their age. Similarly, planet properties, such as temperature, are often dictated by the star they orbit rather than their own age and evolution.

Nevertheless, astronomers have developed several methods to estimate the ages of stars. One approach is to observe changes in brightness and color over time. By comparing these measurements to mathematical models, scientists can estimate the age of a star based on how it evolves.

Another method, known as gyrochronology, involves studying the spin speeds of stars. As stars age, their spinning gradually slows down due to friction. By comparing the spin speeds of stars of different ages, astronomers can establish mathematical relationships that enable them to estimate a star’s age.

Another advanced technique, asteroseismology, involves studying the vibrations on the surface of stars caused by internal waves. Young stars exhibit distinct vibrational patterns compared to older stars, allowing astronomers to estimate their ages using this method. For example, asteroseismology has estimated the age of the sun to be approximately 4.58 billion years.

When it comes to determining the ages of planets, radionuclides play a crucial role. These special atoms decay over time and release energy, effectively acting as natural clocks. By analyzing the presence of radionuclides in objects like meteorites and rocks, scientists can accurately estimate their ages.

For rocky planets within our solar system, astronomers often rely on crater counting. Older surfaces tend to have more craters, providing an indication of their age. However, erosion processes can obscure this evidence, making it challenging to determine the age of some planetary surfaces.

Estimating the ages of giant planets like Jupiter is even more complicated since their surfaces are deeply buried. In such cases, astronomers employ indirect methods, such as counting craters on their moons or studying the distribution of certain types of meteorites that were scattered by them.

It is currently not possible to directly measure the ages of planets beyond our solar system due to technological limitations. However, by refining methods to determine the age of stars, astronomers can make educated guesses about the ages of their accompanying planets.

While estimating the ages of celestial objects can be challenging, comparisons between different methods and the rock ages within our own solar system provide a measure of accuracy. By examining subtle clues and using a combination of techniques, astronomers continue to expand our understanding of the age of stars and planets.

来源：

– Adam Burgasser, The Conversation

– Space.com’s Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights

