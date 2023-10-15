逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

贵金属的起源：追踪它们从太空到地球的旅程

By加布里埃尔博塔

15月 2023日，XNUMX
贵金属的起源：追踪它们从太空到地球的旅程

Precious metals such as gold and platinum have always held a fascination for humanity. Their scarcity, beauty, and industrial applications have made them highly desirable assets. Now, scientists from Yale University and the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) have uncovered a breakthrough that not only solves age-old mysteries but also provides insights into the formation of celestial bodies throughout the universe.

The researchers have delved deep into the origins of these precious materials, tracing their journey from the vast expanse of space to Earth’s very mantle. The story begins with violent collisions between celestial bodies in outer space, setting the stage for a cosmic drama that eventually brings these valuable metals much closer to Earth’s surface than previously believed.

By studying the chemical composition of ancient rocks, the team has pieced together a remarkable narrative. They have found evidence that suggests these precious metals were delivered to Earth through meteorite bombardment during the early stages of our planet’s formation. These meteorite impacts would have brought substantial amounts of gold, platinum, and other precious metals from outer space to our planet.

The findings challenge the conventional notion that the majority of Earth’s precious metals were formed deep within its own mantle. Instead, it appears that a significant portion can be attributed to extraterrestrial origins, bringing new understanding to the abundance and distribution of these valuable resources.

This new breakthrough sheds light on the complex processes involved in the formation of celestial bodies and underscores the interconnectedness of the universe. It offers a glimpse into the violent past of our planet and highlights the role that cosmic collisions played in shaping Earth’s composition.

Further research in this field will undoubtedly provide additional insights into the origins of precious metals and their presence in our world. As our understanding continues to evolve, so too will our appreciation for the remarkable journey these metals have undertaken, from the depths of space to the surface of our beautiful planet.

来源：
- 耶鲁大学
– 西南研究院 (SwRI)

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

双倍氧气水平对生物的影响：一个迷人的场景

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

杜尔可持续发展学院推出 Mineral-X：推动采矿业迈向清洁能源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

双倍氧气水平对生物的影响：一个迷人的场景

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

杜尔可持续发展学院推出 Mineral-X：推动采矿业迈向清洁能源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

功能信息增加定律：进化的普遍视角

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论