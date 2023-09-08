逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Discovery of Ancient Meteorite Provides Insights into the Early Solar System

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Discovery of Ancient Meteorite Provides Insights into the Early Solar System

Researchers have uncovered an ancient space rock known as Erg Chech 002 that could offer valuable information about the formation of our solar system. Discovered in the Sahara Desert in Algeria in 2020, Erg Chech 002 contains higher levels of the radioactive isotope aluminum-26 than expected. This finding has significant implications for our understanding of planetary formation and the dating of meteorites.

Erg Chech 002 is believed to be a stony meteorite known as an achondrite rock, resembling volcanic rock and dating back to the early stages of our solar system. It is considered the oldest known meteorite of volcanic origin. The presence of aluminum-26 in the meteorite is particularly crucial as this isotope is thought to have played a crucial role in the early solar system’s evolution.

Aluminum-26, known to be a source of heat in the early solar system, eventually decayed and influenced the melting of primitive rocks that later formed the planets. However, the discovery of this isotope in Erg Chech 002 challenges the assumption that it was evenly distributed throughout the early solar system. Researchers found that the parent body of this meteorite must have contained three or four times more aluminum-26 than the parent body of similar meteorites, indicating an uneven distribution of this isotope.

To determine the age of Erg Chech 002, scientists analyzed lead and uranium isotopes and calculated its lead-isotopic age to be approximately 4.566 billion years. This aligns with the estimated age of the solar system. By comparing this data with other ancient meteorites, researchers can gain insights into the origins of the planets and potentially reassess the ages of previously studied meteorites.

This discovery contributes to a better understanding of the early developmental stages of our solar system and the geological history of planets. Further research on different types of achondrite rocks will continue to refine our knowledge of the early solar system and its formation.

来源：
– Nature Communications (Published August 29, 2023)
– The Conversation (Article by Evgenii Krestianinov)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论