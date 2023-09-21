医学基因编辑的进展和伦理考虑

Gene editing, a groundbreaking field in medicine, was the primary focus of Dr. Tamara Sunbul’s keynote session, titled “A New Era for Medicine: Digital Diagnostics and Therapeutics.” Dr. Sunbul, the medical director of Clinical Informatics at Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, emphasized the potential of genotyping and the reliance on data collection over time.

The purpose of digital technology, such as gene editing, is to detect abnormalities that can result in variations in outcomes when prescribing medications. Dr. Sunbul explained that individuals can react differently to the same medication, highlighting the need for precision diagnosis and treatment methods.

One of the most significant advancements in gene editing is the CRISPR-Cas9, also known as “genetic scissors.” This technology precisely cuts DNA sequences at specific sites, allowing for the deletion or insertion of gene sequences that modify the DNA base. While CRISPR initially found applications in agriculture and bioenergy, Dr. Sunbul shared its potential in digital diagnostics and therapeutics.

In the realm of digital diagnostics, new methods such as SHERLOCK and DETECTR have emerged. These methods utilize gene editing to enable rapid detection of infectious diseases like COVID-19. Additionally, gene editing is being incorporated into drug discovery processes by companies like Atomwise, Deep Genomics, and Valo.

Furthermore, gene editing plays a crucial role in advancing cell and gene therapies for a range of conditions. This includes blood disorders like thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and hemophilia, as well as conditions like Down syndrome, hereditary blindness, cystic fibrosis, Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy, and Huntington’s disease. Through the use of CRISPR, it has become possible to reprogram a patient’s immune system to target their own cancer, infections (such as HIV, COVID-19, flu, Malaria, Zika, and antibiotic resistance), and chronic diseases like hypercholesterolemia and type 1 diabetes.

Despite these remarkable advancements, ethical, legal, and scientific considerations remain essential. Dr. Sunbul pointed out that incorrect gene editing can have detrimental consequences, emphasizing the need for caution and precision. Furthermore, gene editing has the potential to impact future generations, as irreversible changes can be passed down. Therefore, comprehensive discussions on the ethical implications of gene editing are necessary to ensure responsible application and safeguard the well-being of individuals and society as a whole.

