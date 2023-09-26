逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

Hopes Fading for Reactivation of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Hopes Fading for Reactivation of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The hopes of reactivating ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which includes the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, have started to fade as they have remained inactive since the lunar sunrise on September 22. Originally designed for a single lunar day of operation, the mission entered “sleep mode” after completing its scientific tasks in an attempt to prolong its mission. However, the challenges posed by lunar nighttime conditions, such as power loss and extreme cold, may have caused electronic damage.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has stated that scientists will wait for the entire lunar day, which lasts approximately 14 Earth days, in the hope of possible reactivation. The primary objective is to have the opportunity to conduct further in situ experiments.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, is a significant step towards India’s continued exploration of the moon. The mission aims to further study the lunar surface and gather more data about its geology and atmosphere. The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are crucial components of the mission, with the lander being responsible for the mission’s soft landing on the moon’s surface and the rover carrying out on-site experiments.

During the initial phase of the mission, the Vikram lander experienced a communication failure and crash-landed on the lunar surface in September 2019. Despite this setback, the Chandrayaan-2 mission still achieved partial success, with the orbiter continuing to function and providing valuable data about the moon.

The scientists and engineers at ISRO have been working tirelessly to learn from the previous mission’s challenges and design a more robust spacecraft for Chandrayaan-3. The reactivation of the mission’s components after the lunar sunrise was seen as a positive sign. However, the harsh conditions of the lunar night seem to have impaired the operation of the lander and rover.

While the hopes for reactivation are fading, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has already contributed towards advancing India’s space exploration capabilities. The scientists will analyze the data and experiences gained from the mission to further refine and improve future lunar missions. Chandrayaan-3 may have faced setbacks, but it is a testament to the determination and progress of India’s space agency in its pursuit of gaining a better understanding of the moon and beyond.

来源：

–TOI.in

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

宇航员和两名宇航员在太空度过破纪录的一年后返回地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

猎鹰 6 号 Block 19 火箭成功发射新星链组 9-5

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NASA 的 CALIPSO 激光雷达卫星任务在 17 年后结束

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

宇航员和两名宇航员在太空度过破纪录的一年后返回地球

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

猎鹰 6 号 Block 19 火箭成功发射新星链组 9-5

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 CALIPSO 激光雷达卫星任务在 17 年后结束

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

一种提高口罩捕获冠状病毒颗粒效率的新材料

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论