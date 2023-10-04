逸耘居

4月 2023日，XNUMX
Hippos’ Chewing Biology: Prominent Tusks and Wide Gaping Mouths Limit Efficiency

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Zurich, Switzerland has found that the large tusks and wide gape of hippos restrict their chewing movements, resulting in inefficient chewing. The findings, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, shed light on the unique chewing biology of these aquatic creatures.

Hippos are known to have the widest gape of any mammal, allowing them to consume large quantities of vegetation. However, the study suggests that their chewing ability is limited due to the size and arrangement of their teeth. The researchers observed the chewing behavior of common hippos and pygmy hippos using video footage of zoo animals. They also examined the skulls of museum specimens to measure the size and arrangement of teeth and looked for signs of wear that indicate chewing patterns.

The results showed that there was little difference in the width of the upper and lower jaw or cheek teeth between the two species of hippos, suggesting a primarily vertical chewing motion. However, it was discovered that the interlocking upper and lower front teeth in common hippos almost completely prevent side-to-side chewing. In contrast, pygmy hippos use a slight side-to-side grinding motion when chewing.

The researchers believe that the ancestors of modern hippos relied more heavily on grinding jaw movements, but this ability has been lost over time. The evolution of a rigid jaw and a wide gape may have prioritized fighting ability over chewing efficiency. It is also suggested that inefficient chewing may have contributed to the common hippos’ semi-aquatic lifestyle.

The study highlights that most herbivores rely on side-to-side jaw movements to grind their food, whereas hippos have given up on this due to their need for a rigid jaw during fights with other hippos. The research contributes to a better understanding of hippos’ unique chewing biology and the factors that shape their feeding behavior.

Title: Hippos’ Chewing Biology: Prominent Tusks and Wide Gaping Mouths Limit Efficiency
Source: PLOS ONE, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0291825

By 加布里埃尔博塔

