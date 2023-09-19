逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

月球南极被选为美国宇航局阿耳忒弥斯三号任务的着陆点

By曼波布雷西亚

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
月球南极被选为美国宇航局阿耳忒弥斯三号任务的着陆点

A new image of the moon’s far side has revealed the region chosen by NASA for the landing of the Artemis III mission. This mission is part of NASA’s ambitious plan to return humans to the lunar surface for the first time in over 50 years. The selected landing site is the moon’s south pole, which is of great scientific interest because it is believed to contain water ice in permanently shadowed craters.

NASA collaborated with National Geographic to release a mosaic image of the Shackleton Crater, located at the moon’s south pole. The image was captured using NASA’s ShadowCam instrument on the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter spacecraft, along with additional images from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The Shackleton Crater is one of the permanently shadowed craters in the region, making it a potential hotspot for water ice.

The interior of the Shackleton Crater, shrouded in permanent darkness, is revealed in the mosaic image. The crater was captured by ShadowCam, a NASA instrument designed for exploring the shadowy parts of the lunar surface. The surrounding areas were imaged by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera. The image showcases portions of three of the 13 potential landing regions for Artemis III astronauts.

Water ice is a rare resource on the moon, as it typically evaporates when exposed to sunlight. However, the permanently shadowed craters in the moon’s south pole create an ideal environment for water ice persistence. NASA scientists believe that the water ice in these craters can be utilized for various purposes, including astronaut consumables, radiation shielding, and rocket propellant.

The Artemis III mission is scheduled for 2025, and prior to that, NASA plans to conduct the Artemis II crewed mission around the moon. NASA will also send a lunar rover called VIPER to search for ice deposits. These missions will pave the way for future crewed missions and resource utilization on the lunar surface.

Sources: NASA, National Geographic

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

国际空间站的未来：美国宇航局计划控制脱轨

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

ISRO准备恢复与Chandrayaan-3着陆器的通讯

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

当阳光返回月球南极时，印度空间研究组织正在等待维克拉姆着陆器的信号确认

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

国际空间站的未来：美国宇航局计划控制脱轨

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

ISRO准备恢复与Chandrayaan-3着陆器的通讯

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

当阳光返回月球南极时，印度空间研究组织正在等待维克拉姆着陆器的信号确认

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天文学家在木星的卫星欧罗巴上检测到二氧化碳，表明潜在的宜居性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论