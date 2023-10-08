逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

捕捉难以捉摸的黑洞光子环的新提议

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
捕捉难以捉摸的黑洞光子环的新提议

Supermassive black holes have long remained an enigma, with their immense gravitational power and elusive nature. While we have been able to study them indirectly through the observation of their accretion disks and powerful jets, capturing a direct image of the photon ring has eluded us. However, a recent study published in Acta Astronautica has proposed a novel approach to potentially capture this elusive structure.

Black holes are defined by their event horizon, a boundary through which light can only cross once, creating a point of no return. Additionally, black holes have other defining structures such as the photon shell, which represents the inner limit of stable circular orbits for photons. The photon shell, with a radius of 1.5 times the radius of the event horizon, allows photons to orbit the black hole indefinitely in theory.

Although the event horizon and the photon shell cannot be observed directly, the photon ring, the thin circle of light caused by photons that have closely grazed the black hole, can be observed. However, current observations of the photon ring are limited in resolution, and efforts to extract the photon ring data from the background have been disputed.

To overcome these limitations, the study proposes the use of a constellation of space-based Very Long Baseline Interferometers (VLBI). These antennas would be placed in a wide Earth orbit or orbit the L2 Lagrange point between the Earth and the Moon. By avoiding the interference of Earth’s atmosphere, these receivers could capture radio light at shorter wavelengths, allowing for higher resolution observations of the photon rings of supermassive black holes like M87* and Sag A*. The proposed telescope could also provide lower-resolution images of other supermassive black holes, such as the one in the Andromeda galaxy.

While this study serves as a proof of concept, the realization of such a telescope is a long-term goal that would require overcoming numerous engineering challenges. However, the potential to capture the photon ring offers valuable insights into the nature of black holes and the accuracy of Einstein’s gravitational theory. By reaching further than ever before, astronomers may finally unravel the mysteries of these cosmic behemoths.

Source: Hudson, Ben, et al. “Orbital configurations of spaceborne interferometers for studying photon rings of supermassive black holes.” Acta Astronautica (2023).

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

银河系中心具有湍流形成历史的恒星青春喷泉

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

科学家在青蛙化石中发现姜色素的证据

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索富含金属的小行星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

银河系中心具有湍流形成历史的恒星青春喷泉

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

科学家在青蛙化石中发现姜色素的证据

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索富含金属的小行星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

天体物理学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究不稳定的恒星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论