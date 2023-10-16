逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

日光层：太阳系周围的巨大气泡

By罗伯特·安德鲁

16月 2023日，XNUMX
日光层：太阳系周围的巨大气泡

The heliosphere is a massive bubble that envelops our solar system. It is created by the Sun’s magnetic field and extends far into space. Recent estimates suggest that the extent of the heliosphere is about a thousand times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

The Sun’s magnetic field generates a flow of charged particles known as the solar wind. These particles stream into space along the lines of magnetic force, creating the heliosphere. As the Sun rotates, the solar wind spins around like ribbons of water from a sprinkler.

At the boundary of the heliosphere, the solar wind gives way to particles from interstellar space. The Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft have been exploring this boundary and have provided valuable information. These spacecraft are currently farther from the Sun than any others in history and have detected a transition zone where the interstellar magnetic field interacts with the heliosphere.

Combining data from the Voyagers with information from the IBEX satellite, scientists have determined that the transition zone may extend up to a hundred billion miles, which is approximately a thousand times the Earth-Sun distance.

While the Voyagers will not be able to reach this boundary, other probes both in Earth orbit and beyond are expected to help map the exact extent of the heliosphere.

In conclusion, the heliosphere is a vast bubble surrounding our solar system. It is formed by the Sun’s magnetic field and stretches far into space. Recent research has provided new estimates of its extent, and future missions will continue to shed light on its properties.

来源：
– “A giant “bubble” surrounds our solar system” by Damond Benningfield.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号将发射 22 颗星链卫星

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空时代在地球平流层留下了印记

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

两颗冰巨行星相撞，发出耀眼的光芒

17月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号将发射 22 颗星链卫星

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空时代在地球平流层留下了印记

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

两颗冰巨行星相撞，发出耀眼的光芒

17月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新研究发现云中的微塑料可能影响气候

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论