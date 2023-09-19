逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

引力波可以揭示暗物质在中子星转变中的作用

By罗伯特·安德鲁

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
引力波可以揭示暗物质在中子星转变中的作用

A team of theoretical physicists in India has proposed a new way to understand the role of dark matter in transforming neutron stars into black holes using gravitational waves. Dark matter is a hypothetical substance that is believed to interact with ordinary matter through gravity and potentially through weak non-gravitational interactions. These interactions could allow dark matter particles to become trapped inside a neutron star, which is the dense core remnant of a massive star that has exploded as a supernova.

The researchers suggest that the accumulation of dark matter within the core of a neutron star could increase its density to the point where it collapses into a miniature black hole. This black hole would then grow and engulf the neutron star, resulting in a black hole with a lower-than-expected mass. The detection of such low-mass black holes could provide tantalizing evidence for the existence of dark matter.

Observations of gravitational waves from the mergers of black-hole pairs have already revealed the existence of black holes within a mass gap of 2-5 solar masses. The researchers propose that some of these black holes may have been produced with the help of dark matter. The study also suggests that studying these mergers could provide important insights into the nature of dark matter and its interactions with nucleons.

The advantage of using gravitational waves to search for evidence of dark matter is that it is the most sensitive method available for detecting the non-gravitational interactions of dark matter with ordinary matter. Unlike other detectors, gravitational wave observations are not subject to background noise from sources like neutrinos.

In conclusion, this study suggests that gravitational waves could provide valuable information about the role of dark matter in transforming neutron stars into black holes. Further observations of black hole mergers may allow physicists to evaluate different models of dark matter and provide constraints on its interactions with ordinary matter.

来源：
– Physics World: www.PhysicsWorld.com
– Physical Review Letters: www.prletters.org

