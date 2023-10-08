逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究发现，窃取 DNA 的草具有进化优势

By加布里埃尔博塔

8月 2023日，XNUMX
研究发现，窃取 DNA 的草具有进化优势

A recent study conducted by the University of Sheffield has revealed that grasses have the ability to steal DNA from surrounding plants, resulting in natural genetic mutations that provide them with evolutionary advantages. This process is similar to how genetically modified crops are created in laboratories.

The research is the first to demonstrate how frequently lateral gene transfer, which is the introduction of DNA from one species into the genome of another, occurs in grasses. The stolen genetic secrets give these grasses the ability to grow bigger, stronger, and adapt more quickly to new environments.

Understanding the rate of lateral gene transfer is crucial in assessing its potential impact on a plant’s development and its ability to adapt to the environment. Since grasses cover 30% of the earth’s terrestrial surface and are responsible for producing the majority of the world’s food, they are the most ecologically and commercially significant category of plants.

To investigate the phenomenon, the Sheffield team sequenced genomes of a tropical grass species and calculated the number of genes added at different stages of its evolution. The transfers that occur in wild grasses are believed to happen similarly to how genetically modified crops are created. This discovery could influence the perception and use of genetically modified crops, as well as future efforts to enhance crop yield and create more resilient plants.

Dr. Luke Dunning, the senior author of the study, explained that there are different ways to create genetically modified crops, some of which require human involvement and others that do not. The transfers observed in wild grasses might occur spontaneously through low-intervention strategies. The researchers intend to verify this hypothesis.

By better understanding how lateral gene transfer occurs in the wild, it may be possible to improve the success of this process and view contentious genetic modifications as a more natural process. The team plans to test their theory by simulating known instances of lateral gene transfer to determine its role in the variations seen between crop varieties.

Overall, this study sheds light on the fascinating ability of grasses to steal DNA and gain genetic advantages, which has significant implications for the fields of plant biology and agriculture.

来源：
– 谢菲尔德大学
– NatureWorldNews.com

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

管理 Cookie 设置对于隐私和个性化的重要性

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

ISRO 对 Aditya-L1 航天器进行轨迹修正

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

新书称印度应避免太空竞赛

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

管理 Cookie 设置对于隐私和个性化的重要性

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

ISRO 对 Aditya-L1 航天器进行轨迹修正

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新书称印度应避免太空竞赛

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家在猎户座星云中发现新的“JuMBO”天体

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论