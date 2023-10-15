逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

超过 100 种哺乳动物被发现会发光，其中包括猫

By罗伯特·安德鲁

15月 2023日，XNUMX
超过 100 种哺乳动物被发现会发光，其中包括猫

A recent study has discovered that over 100 mammalian species, including cats, possess the ability to glow under ultraviolet (UV) light. This phenomenon, known as biofluorescence, occurs when animals absorb UV light and emit it in various colors of the electromagnetic spectrum. Unlike bioluminescence, which stems from internal reactions within an organism, biofluorescence is dependent on an external light source.

Previously, the platypus, opossums, and flying squirrels were the only known mammals to exhibit biofluorescence. However, this new research has expanded the list significantly, bringing the total number of glowing mammal species to 125. To conduct the study, researchers examined specimens at the Western Australia Museum’s collection and identified various biofluorescent mammals. Some of these included the leopard, red fox, polar bear, and domestic cat.

Interestingly, the study revealed that white and light-colored fur exhibited fluorescence in 107 out of the 125 species. Additionally, pigmented claws emitted a glow in 68 of the species. It was also found that biofluorescence occurs in both diurnal and nocturnal mammals, although the latter group tends to display a slightly higher prevalence of this trait.

However, researchers caution against using UV lights to locate glowing mammals at night, as exposure to UV light can damage their eyesight. Instead, they advise using red lights for spotlighting. Whether it’s finding a cat or a polar bear, it is best to exercise caution while exploring this fascinating aspect of mammalian biology.

来源：
– Royal Society Open Science
– Western Australia Museum

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

功能信息增加定律：进化的普遍视角

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

小行星 1998 HH49 的分类和近距离接近

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

最终盘古大陆的形成可能导致极端温度并威胁哺乳动物的生存

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

功能信息增加定律：进化的普遍视角

17月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

小行星 1998 HH49 的分类和近距离接近

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家提出新的自然法则：进化论的扩展

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论