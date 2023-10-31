New Discovery: Volcanic Crater Reveals Nature’s Ghostly Face

In a stunning new image captured by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station, a mesmerizing face emerges from the depths of Trou au Natron, a volcanic crater located in the Sahara desert. This eerie formation is nestled within the Tibesti Mountains, a series of volcanic constructs that add to the mystique of this otherworldly landscape.

The crater is filled with natron, a unique blend of sodium carbonate decahydrate, sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), and traces of sodium chloride (salt) and sodium sulfate. It is this natron mix, historically utilized by ancient Egyptians for mummification purposes, that gives Trou au Natron its distinct name.

What makes Trou au Natron truly captivating is its incredible topography. Towering crater walls surround a vast expanse of salt flat, creating a stark and impressive vista. Shadows cast by the rim of a caldera, along with cinder cones resembling eyes and a nose, contribute to the illusion of a face peering out from within the crater.

These cinder cones are relatively young, having formed in the past few million years, and perhaps as recently as a few thousand years ago. The white area surrounding the “mouth” of the face is a mineral crust comprised of natron. This crust materializes as hot spring water accumulates on the surface and subsequently evaporates, allowing mineral-rich steam to rise in this geothermally active region.

This remarkable image not only showcases the beauty of Earth’s natural formations but also offers an opportunity for reflection. It reminds us of the intricate and often mystifying wonders that exist right beneath our feet.

常见问题解答：

问：Trou au Natron 是什么？

A: Trou au Natron is a volcanic crater located in the Sahara desert within the Tibesti Mountains of Chad.

问：什么是泡碱？

A: Natron is a mixture of sodium carbonate decahydrate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, and sodium sulfate.

Q: How is Trou au Natron unique?

A: Trou au Natron is distinctive due to its mesmerizing landscape, featuring steep crater walls and a salt flat, and a ghostly face illusion created by shadows and cinder cones.

Q: What is the significance of natron in history?

A: Natron was historically used by the ancient Egyptians for mummification purposes. It played a vital role in the preservation of bodies.

Q: When was the image of Trou au Natron captured?

A: The photo of Trou au Natron was taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station on February 12, 2023.