数百万人为美洲的日环食做准备

薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

13月 2023日，XNUMX
Millions of people across the Americas are eagerly preparing for a rare and captivating astronomical event. On Saturday, an annular solar eclipse will occur, casting a shadowy veil from Oregon to Brazil. This phenomenon will create a fiery orange rim in the sky that will only be visible for a few minutes.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, creating a “ring of fire” effect. This occurs because of the moon’s slightly ovular orbit, which causes it to be at its farthest point from Earth during the eclipse.

In the United States, the eclipse will be visible in states such as Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. The eclipse will travel across a 125-mile-wide path of annularity between noon and 1 p.m. Eastern time. Other parts of the country, including cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Houston, will experience a partial eclipse.

It is important to note that looking directly at the annular eclipse without proper protective equipment can cause damage to the eyes. Scientists and experts advise viewers to use appropriate gear to ensure their safety while observing the eclipse.

Various events and gatherings are planned along the path of annularity, ranging from small local parties to larger festivals. Telescopes will be set up in Oregon, and San Francisco’s Exploratorium will livestream the event from Utah. Furthermore, the town of Marysvale, Utah, is preparing for an influx of visitors and hosting a three-day celebration.

The eclipse will also cross through Texas, including the city of San Antonio. This region is fortunate enough to be in the path of both Saturday’s annular eclipse and a total eclipse set to occur next April. Excitement and anticipation have been building in San Antonio, where scientists and locals have been eagerly awaiting this rare event.

This annular solar eclipse provides a unique opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together and marvel at our place in the vast and infinite universe. It serves as a reminder that we all share the same home within this expansive cosmos.

定义：
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse that occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth,

