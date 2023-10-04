德国研究人员在二氧化碳捕获技术方面取得突破

German researchers at the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) have achieved a significant milestone in the development of a direct air capture (DAC) technology to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. The pilot project, which ran for over 10,000 hours, successfully extracted nearly five tons of CO2.

According to ZSW, this achievement indicates that their DAC technology is reliable, robust, easily scalable, and energy-efficient. The researchers are now preparing the technology for industrial use and plan to scale it up by a factor of 100 with a capacity of around 1,000 tons of CO2 per year from 2025 onwards. ZSW believes that by increasing the scale, the cost of producing CO2 could be reduced to less than 100 euro per ton, making it economically viable for various applications, including e-fuel production plants.

The ZSW system operates with an energy consumption rate of approximately one kilowatt-hour of electricity for one kilogram of carbon dioxide. This efficiency is due to the utilization of waste heat from other processes to cover a significant portion of the energy demand required for capturing the CO2.

Removing carbon from the atmosphere is crucial for achieving climate neutrality, as not all emissions can be completely prevented. The development of CO2 removers, such as the DAC technology, has gained attention as a potential solution. However, some argue that relying on removal methods may divert attention from the urgent need for emissions reductions.

In summary, German researchers at ZSW have made significant progress in DAC technology, demonstrating its reliability, scalability, and energy efficiency. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to deploying large-scale CO2 capture systems and addressing the challenge of climate change.

定义：

– Direct Air Capture (DAC): A technology that captures CO2 directly from the air for the purpose of carbon dioxide removal.

– Climate Neutrality: Achieving a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and removals in order to limit global warming.

– CO2 Removers: Technologies or processes that actively remove CO2 from the atmosphere or other sources.

来源：

– Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW)