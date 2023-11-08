大温哥华地区天气预报为观赏北极光提供了最佳条件

The Metro Vancouver weather forecast is bringing exciting news for sky enthusiasts. Over the next couple of days, locals might have the opportunity to witness a breathtaking display of the northern lights. Paired with stormy space weather, the conditions are highly favorable for experiencing the mesmerizing dance of the aurora’s green glow descending across the Lower Mainland.

According to V.I.A.’s Downtown Centre Weatherhood station, Tuesday, Nov. 7 started off with windy conditions, but the evening forecast promises partly cloudy but dry weather with temperatures that will fall to 5 C. Wednesday may see some precipitation during the day, but the evening forecast indicates clear skies.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center is currently monitoring a G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watch, primarily due to the behavior of fast solar winds and the lingering effects of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) over the weekend. The center predicts the possibility of more CMEs with potential effects lasting through Nov. 10.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) has predicted “high” auroral activity for Tuesday, Nov. 7, making viewings possible over a significant portion of North America, including all of Canada. Unlike the typical forecast, which suggests viewing the northern lights low on the horizon in Vancouver, this display may be visible overhead across the area. Other cities such as Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Toronto, and Charlottetown might also have the chance to witness the aurora overhead.

For those in cities further south, like Boise, Lincoln, Indianapolis, and Annapolis, the dancing lights may be visible lower on the horizon. The UAF provides an online aurora monitor map, displaying the regions where the green glow of the aurora is likely to reach. The map also includes a brief description of the aurora activity for each day, allowing viewers to plan ahead.

Wednesday presents another opportunity to see the northern lights. According to the UAF, “active” displays will be possible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin, and Iqaluit to Juneau, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Sept-Iles. Vancouver, Great Falls, Pierre, Madison, Lansing, Ottawa, Portland, and St. Johns may be able to view them low on the horizon.

The UAF expects similar auroral reach on Thursday, meaning that weather permitting, the dancing lights could still be visible low on the horizon in Vancouver.

Don’t miss this extraordinary chance to witness the northern lights illuminate the night sky over Metro Vancouver. Keep an eye on the weather forecast and prepare to be captivated by the awe-inspiring display of nature’s artwork.

常见问题

1. What are the northern lights?

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are natural light displays that occur in the Earth’s polar regions. These breathtaking phenomena are caused by charged particles from the Sun colliding with atoms and molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere.

2. Why are the conditions favorable for viewing the northern lights in Metro Vancouver?

The Metro Vancouver weather forecast predicts dry and clear conditions, which are ideal for skygazers to witness the northern lights. Additionally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch, indicating a higher chance of auroral activity.

3. How can I track the forecast for the northern lights?

The University of Alaska Fairbanks provides an online aurora monitor map that shows the regions where the aurora’s green glow is likely to reach. The map also includes a brief description of the aurora activity for each day, allowing viewers to plan ahead and anticipate the best opportunities for viewing the northern lights.