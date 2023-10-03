逸耘居

科学

一项突破性的研究揭示了达尔文雀适应的遗传基础

By曼波布雷西亚

3月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent ground-breaking investigation conducted by an international team of academics has shed light on the genetic underpinnings of adaptation in Darwin’s finches, one of the most iconic species studied in the field of evolutionary biology. The study, published in the journal Science, utilized one of the largest genomic datasets ever created for animals living in their natural habitat, consisting of nearly 4,000 Darwin’s finches.

Darwin’s finches, made famous by Charles Darwin’s observations on the Galápagos Islands, have long been studied to understand the mechanisms of evolution. This group of small songbirds has evolved from a single ancestral species into 18 different species over the course of a million years, making them a fascinating subject for research.

The study focused on the finches of Daphne Major, a small island in the Galápagos, where researchers Peter and Rosemary Grant from Princeton University have been meticulously tracking and studying the population since the 1970s. Their work has provided valuable insights into the process of evolution and speciation.

The genomic analysis of the finches on Daphne Major revealed that a few genetic loci are responsible for a significant amount of variation in beak size, a trait closely linked to their ability to survive and adapt to changes in their environment. This finding challenges the conventional understanding that many genetic variants are responsible for only minor variations in traits, as seen in human genetics.

The study also showed that the reduction in beak size among Medium Ground-Finches was the result of genetic transfer from another species, the Small Ground-Finch, through hybridization. Additionally, periods of drought played a role in favoring individuals with smaller beaks.

The researchers collected blood samples from the finches throughout the study, enabling genetic analysis once the technology became available. This long-term approach allowed them to track individual birds, their survival rates, mating patterns, and offspring.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into how species adapt to changing environments through a combination of genetic changes with significant phenotypic effects. As the global environment continues to change, Darwin’s finches offer a unique window into understanding the intricate interplay between genetic constitution, environment, and the future of wild populations.

(Source: ANI)

