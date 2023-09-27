基因工程细菌将塑料废物转化为有价值的化学品

A group of scientists have developed genetically engineered bacteria that have the ability to efficiently convert plastic waste into valuable chemicals, according to a study published in Nature Communications. Plastic pollution is a growing global crisis that has severe impacts on the environment, wildlife, and human health. One potential solution is to recycle plastic into useful products using engineered microorganisms, but this approach has been complex and challenging.

In this study, researchers led by Ting Lu and James Collins designed two genetically modified strains of Pseudomonas putida, a soil bacterium, to upcycle polyethylene terephthalate (PET), one of the most common types of plastic. Each strain was designed to break down one of the two byproducts that occur during the chemical breakdown of plastic: terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol.

By combining these two strains into a consortium, the researchers found that they were able to achieve higher efficiency compared to using a single strain that processed both byproducts. The bacteria were also able to further upcycle the plastic by converting it into a biodegradable polymer called PHA and muconate, which can be used to produce polyurethane and adipic acid. Polyurethane is commonly used in adhesives, coatings, and insulation, while adipic acid is used to manufacture nylon.

The findings of this study suggest that engineering microbial communities could be a promising and effective approach for upcycling polymers and promoting environmental sustainability. The researchers believe that the concept and strategies used in this study may also be applicable to the treatment of other types of plastics.

This groundbreaking research demonstrates the potential for genetically engineered bacteria to tackle the problem of plastic pollution and transform waste into valuable chemicals and products. By harnessing the power of synthetic biology, we may be one step closer to finding innovative solutions for the global plastic crisis.

Sumber:

Teng Bao et al, Engineering microbial division of labor for plastic upcycling, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40777-x

引文：

Genetically engineered, plastic-eating bacteria can give waste a new life (2023, September 27). Retrieved 27 September 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-genetically-plastic-eating-bacteria-life.html