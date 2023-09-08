逸耘居

解开帕特西细菌的秘密：对其生活方式和分子机制的新见解

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Patescibacteria, a group of enigmatic and tiny microbes, have long puzzled scientists due to their unique survival strategies. While only a few types of Patescibacteria can be cultivated in the lab, they are found in various environments and are known to reside on the surfaces of larger host microbes.

Traditionally, researchers have observed that Patescibacteria lack the genes necessary for key life-sustaining molecules like proteins, fatty acids, and nucleotides. This has led to the hypothesis that these bacteria rely on other bacteria to fulfill these requirements.

A recent study published in Cell has shed light on the mysterious lifestyle of Patescibacteria by unraveling their molecular mechanisms. This breakthrough was made possible by the development of a method to genetically manipulate these bacteria, opening up new avenues for research.

Among the research teams involved, led by Joseph Mougous from the University of Washington School of Medicine and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, their interest in Patescibacteria stems from the fact that these bacteria are part of the “microbial dark matter.” Microbial dark matter refers to the genetic material from poorly understood bacteria that show up in large-scale genomic analyses.

The specific group of Patescibacteria studied in this research belongs to the Saccharibacteria, which are commonly found in the human oral microbiome. Notably, Saccharibacteria rely on Actinobacteria as their host in the oral cavity. By genetically manipulating Saccharibacteria, the researchers identified essential genes for their growth and discovered possible factors involved in their interaction with host cells.

These factors include cell surface structures for attachment to host cells and a specialized secretion system for nutrient transport. Time-lapse microscopic fluorescent imaging revealed the complex lifecycle of Saccharibacteria, with some acting as mother cells and generating small swarmer offspring that search for new host cells.

By delving into the genetics and mechanisms of Patescibacteria, researchers hope to unlock their potential biotechnological applications and gain a deeper understanding of the roles played by these mysterious organisms. This research was made possible through collaborative efforts facilitated by the Microbial Interactions & Microbiome Center (mim_c), where researchers from different disciplines come together to advance microbiome studies.

Overall, this study provides a crucial glimpse into the biology of Patescibacteria and lays the foundation for further investigations into their unique lifestyle and functions.

来源：
– Joseph D. Mougous et al, Genetic manipulation of Patescibacteria provides mechanistic insight into microbial dark matter and the epibiotic lifestyle, Cell

