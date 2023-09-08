逸耘居

科学

MOXIE Technology on Mars: A Breakthrough for Future Human Exploration

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
MOXIE Technology on Mars: A Breakthrough for Future Human Exploration

The Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) has successfully generated oxygen on Mars, making it a viable technology for future human exploration of the planet. MOXIE, a microwave-oven-size device, has been onboard NASA’s Perseverance rover, and it has demonstrated the ability to produce oxygen for fuel and breathing.

During its mission, MOXIE generated a total of 122 grams of oxygen, producing 12 grams of oxygen per hour at its most efficient. The instrument surpassed NASA’s original goals, operating at 98% purity or better. This breakthrough technology has the potential to turn local resources into useful products for future exploration missions.

One of the main applications of MOXIE is as a source of rocket propellant. Rather than carrying large quantities of oxygen from Earth, future astronauts could use materials found on Mars to produce oxygen for rocket fuel, enabling them to make a return trip home. This concept, known as in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), is a growing area of research and could revolutionize space exploration.

MOXIE has not only served as a technological demonstration but has also inspired the ISRU community and influenced the space resources industry. Its success has shown that NASA is willing to invest in future technologies for human survival and travel on Mars. Building upon this achievement, researchers are now focusing on further advancements in resource utilization technology.

Developing technologies like MOXIE is crucial for long-term lunar presence, establishing a lunar economy, and supporting an initial human exploration campaign to Mars. They enable astronauts to “live off the land” by utilizing resources available on other planetary bodies, reducing reliance on Earth for supplies and fuel.

With the successful demonstration of MOXIE on Mars, the future of human exploration and colonization of other planets becomes more feasible. By harnessing the resources of celestial bodies, humanity can expand its reach and knowledge of the universe.

来源：

来源文章 （URL）

三月: The second smallest planet in our solar system, known as the “Red Planet.” It has a thin atmosphere and is characterized by its dusty, cold, and desert-like conditions.

美国航空航天局: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, an independent agency of the U.S. Federal Government responsible for space exploration and research.

麻省理工学院简介: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a prestigious private research university.

