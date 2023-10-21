逸耘居

使用创新的凝胶垫探索运动对肌肉生长的机械效应

Exercise is known to have many benefits for our bodies, including making our muscles stronger and more toned. However, the exact mechanisms behind this process have remained a mystery. Researchers at MIT have developed a unique exercise mat made of hydrogel that allows them to study the purely mechanical effects of exercise on a microscopic level.

The gel mat, similar in size to a quarter, contains tiny magnetic particles. By using an external magnet beneath the mat to move these particles, the gel can be made to wobble like a vibrating mat, simulating the forces muscles experience during exercise. Muscle cells are grown on the gel, and the researchers observe how they respond to the mechanical exercise created by the magnet vibrations.

The initial findings show that consistent mechanical exercise can cause muscle fibers to grow in a coordinated direction. These aligned and exercised fibers are capable of contracting together. This suggests that the gel could be used to guide the growth of muscle fibers, potentially leading to the creation of organized sheets of solid and functional muscles. Such muscles could be used in soft robots or for repairing damaged tissues.

Dr. Ritu Raman, from MIT, hopes that this new platform will be able to aid in muscle regrowth after injury or in lessening the effects of aging. By better understanding how different mechanical forces, especially exercise, affect muscle tissues at the cellular level, researchers can develop innovative ways to restore mobility in people with motor disorders and create flexible robots.

The gel mat, called ‘MagMA’ (Magnetic Matrix Actuation), provides a noninvasive method to shape muscle fibers and study their response to exercise. The researchers plan to use this innovative gel for studying other cell types and their response to mechanical stimulation.

This study introduces a novel approach to encourage muscle cells to align and coordinate their growth using a wobbly gel mat. This has the potential to advance muscle tissue engineering and deepen our understanding of the impact of mechanical forces on cell behavior.

(Source: Journal reference – Brandon Rios, Angel Bu, et al., Mechanically programming anisotropy in engineered muscle with actuating extracellular matrices. Device. DOI: 10.1016/j.device.2023.100097)

