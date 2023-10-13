逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

盖亚任务发布了绘制银河系的新数据

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

13月 2023日，XNUMX
盖亚任务发布了绘制银河系的新数据

The European Space Agency’s Gaia mission has recently released a significant amount of data, providing valuable insights into the structure of the Milky Way. Gaia is a space-based observatory that is dedicated to creating a comprehensive 3D map of our galaxy, including stars, planets, comets, and asteroids.

The latest data release includes half a million new stars and details about more than 150,000 asteroids within our solar system. This information fills in the gaps from previous releases, particularly in densely populated areas of the sky. For example, the Omega Centauri globular cluster, the largest cluster visible from Earth, now shows ten times more stars than before, with a total of 526,587 new stars identified.

In addition to these stars, Gaia has discovered a significant number of gravitational lenses. Gravitational lensing occurs when a massive object, such as a galaxy cluster, distorts space-time, acting as a magnifying glass and allowing researchers to observe more distant objects. Gaia has identified 381 solid candidates for lensed quasars, including 50 highly likely candidates. These lensed quasars are extremely bright galactic cores powered by black holes.

Gaia’s primary objective is to survey stars, but it is also capturing valuable cosmological data as an added bonus. The mission provides a unique perspective on the universe and its objects, from the objects in our solar system to multiply imaged quasars billions of light-years away.

With each data release, Gaia expands our understanding of the Milky Way and its various components. Scientists can now use this wealth of information to study clusters in more detail and explore distant objects that were previously beyond our reach. Gaia’s all-sky perspective continues to offer remarkable insights into the universe we live in.

来源：
– European Space Agency’s Gaia mission
– Germany’s Leibniz-Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam
– France’s Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Bordeaux

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

壮观的“火环”日食让美国西部的观众欣喜不已

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

罕见的“火环”日食让俄勒冈州和新墨西哥州的人群惊叹不已

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

令人印象深刻的“火环”：日环食的亮点

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

壮观的“火环”日食让美国西部的观众欣喜不已

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

罕见的“火环”日食让俄勒冈州和新墨西哥州的人群惊叹不已

14月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

令人印象深刻的“火环”：日环食的亮点

14月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

CBC 确保所有加拿大人都能获得无障碍服务

14月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论