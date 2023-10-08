逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

德国航天中心为火星和月球探索机器人建造测试台

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
德国航天中心为火星和月球探索机器人建造测试台

The robotics team at DLR, Germany’s space agency, has built a 1500 sq meter test bed for their upcoming Martian and Lunar exploration robots. This test bed, located in the town of Oberpfaffenhofen outside DLR’s Robotics and Mechatronic Center, provides a simulated environment for testing the performance of these robots.

The test bed is equipped with simulants for both the lunar and Martian surfaces, including materials such as basalt, lava rocks, and suevite. It features various terrain obstacles, such as sand dunes, hills, tunnels, gullies, boulders, and mounds, which the robots must navigate through. The goal is to test the robots’ capabilities to extract samples and move around different types of terrain.

One key aspect of the testing is the coordination of multiple robotic platforms. The test bed aims to assess how these robots can work together efficiently in terms of sample extraction and navigation. The robots will also utilize dynamically created maps of the space to aid in their navigation.

While the test bed has its limitations, such as its size and the absence of a vacuum-sealed environment or gravity simulation, it serves its purpose of providing a realistic terrain for the robots to be tested on. It was not designed to test radiation hardness or atmospheric conditions, which can be assessed through different means.

The first mission to utilize this test bed will be the IDEFIX rover, developed in collaboration with the French space agency CNES. The rover is set to be sent to Phobos as part of the MMX mission from Japan.

DLR’s test bed for Martian and lunar exploration bots is expected to be a valuable resource for the agency and its partners in developing and refining the technologies required for future space missions.

来源：

– DLR – Moon and Mars test site for robotic missions
– UT – Engineers Design a Robot That Can Stick To, Crawl Along, and Sail Around Rubble Pile Asteroids
– UT – NASA Tests a Robotic Snake That Could Explore Other Worlds
– UT – A Robot With Expandable Appendages Could Explore Martian Caves And Cliffs

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

赫罗图：天文学的关键工具

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

研究发现，窃取 DNA 的草具有进化优势

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

为本周末的天龙座流星雨做好准备

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

赫罗图：天文学的关键工具

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

研究发现，窃取 DNA 的草具有进化优势

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

为本周末的天龙座流星雨做好准备

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

JAXA 的 SLIM 任务从独特的有利位置捕捉月球图像

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论