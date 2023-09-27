逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

真菌：粮食系统的可持续和变革性替代品

By曼波布雷西亚

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
真菌：粮食系统的可持续和变革性替代品

In a recent doctoral thesis at the Swedish Center for Resource Recovery, Neda Rousta explores the potential of filamentous fungi to revolutionize our food systems. Through harnessing the power of microbial fermentation, Rousta investigates various aspects of filamentous fungi, such as production optimization, nutrient synthesis, and the creation of sustainable food products. Her work highlights the adaptability, productivity, and nutritional properties of these edible fungi.

One key finding of Rousta’s research is the ability of filamentous fungi, specifically Aspergillus oryzae, to produce nutritious biomass with improved nutrient content when cultivated on oat flour. This opens up possibilities for using fungi as a sustainable and healthy food source. Additionally, Rousta discovered the fungi’s capacity to synthesize bioactive substances like L-carnitine, with Aspergillus oryzae outperforming other fungal species in this regard.

Aside from their nutritional benefits, filamentous fungi offer potential solutions to societal issues. Traditional animal husbandry in our food systems contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. Rousta’s work suggests that fungal fermentation can provide sustainable alternatives, potentially mitigating the environmental impact of traditional agriculture.

Looking ahead, Rousta is determined to continue her research, whether in academia or through collaborations with the food industry. Scaling up processes and practical implementations are among her goals. Reflecting on her journey as a doctoral student, Rousta describes it as both challenging and rewarding. Her work in microbial fermentation and sustainable food production involved rigorous experimentation, data analysis, and interdisciplinary collaboration. Ultimately, she hopes to contribute to a more sustainable and healthy future for global food systems.

By exploring the potential of filamentous fungi, Neda Rousta’s research offers a promising pathway towards sustainable and transformative food systems.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局的毅力号火星车创下穿越火星巨石的速度记录

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

萨默兰的植物病理学家致力于治疗葡萄树干病

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

了解 Cookie：它们是什么以及它们如何影响您的在线体验

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局的毅力号火星车创下穿越火星巨石的速度记录

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

萨默兰的植物病理学家致力于治疗葡萄树干病

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

了解 Cookie：它们是什么以及它们如何影响您的在线体验

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

科学家在赞比亚发现世界上最古老的木结构

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论