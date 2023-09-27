逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新的共生关系：真菌和油籽植物增强作物保护

By曼波布雷西亚

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新的共生关系：真菌和油籽植物增强作物保护

A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Turku in Finland has revealed the potential of harnessing the power of beneficial fungi to enhance crop protection and productivity. The researchers focused on Beauveria bassiana, a type of fungus that is known for its ability to combat pest insects. Typically used as a biopesticide sprayed on crop leaves, these biopesticides are vulnerable to UV degradation. This prompted the researchers to explore an alternative approach by inoculating oilseed rape plants with the fungus, establishing a unique symbiotic relationship.

The study found that the growth of the fungus within the oilseed plants triggered an increase in flavonoid biosynthesis, compounds known for their multiple plant benefits, including antioxidant properties. These flavonoids have various roles, such as UV protection, flower pigmentation, and deterring herbivores. The interaction between the fungus and the plant resulted in enhanced metabolite production, indicating a positive response rather than a defense mechanism against the fungal intruder.

The next step for researchers is to examine the impact of this fungus on plant resilience against environmental stressors and its influence on crop quality. The findings of this study have significant potential for sustainable agriculture by reducing the reliance on chemical pesticides. Embracing the symbiosis between beneficial microbes and crop plants offers a promising avenue for innovative agricultural practices. By optimizing crop resilience and quality while minimizing the ecological footprint, societies can secure their food supply in a smart and sustainable manner.

This study highlights the importance of microbes in plant health and the potential of advanced biotechnological tools in driving new approaches to agriculture. Future partnerships between organisms, like the one explored in this study, provide a glimpse into the future of agriculture, where both crop productivity and ecological sustainability are prioritized.

来源：
– University of Turku, Finland

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

不寻常的红色极光照亮了天空

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

探索月球熔岩管庇护所的可能性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

西兰蒂亚新地图揭示了独特的地质历史

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

不寻常的红色极光照亮了天空

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

探索月球熔岩管庇护所的可能性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

西兰蒂亚新地图揭示了独特的地质历史

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局发出关于将国际空间站带回地球的脱轨飞行器提案的请求

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论