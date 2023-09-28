逸耘居

科学

The Harvest Moon: A Spectacular Lunar Phenomenon

By罗伯特·安德鲁

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Harvest Moon: A Spectacular Lunar Phenomenon

The Harvest Moon, the last supermoon of 2023, will grace the skies on Thursday and reach its peak on Friday, coinciding with the autumn equinox. This celestial event holds great significance for farmers, as it provides additional moonlit evenings during the harvest season.

The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox, which took place on September 23 this year. Unlike other full moons, the Harvest Moon rises around sunset for multiple evenings, allowing farmers and harvesting crews to work under bright moonlight for extended periods.

To witness the Harvest Moon in all its glory, NASA recommends using binoculars with a magnification of 7 or higher. For larger magnifications, a steady tripod may be necessary.

Supermoons, like the Harvest Moon, occur when the moon reaches its closest point to the Earth, known as lunar perigee. The Harvest Moon comes within 90 percent of its perigee, earning it the title of a supermoon. The term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 to describe this special alignment.

The beauty of the Harvest Moon lies in an optical illusion that occurs when the moon is close to the horizon. The moon appears larger and brighter than other full moons due to the moonlight filtering through the Earth’s atmospheric particles. The scattering of blue light and the penetration of red light create the mesmerizing orange and red hues that adorn the Harvest Moon.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to witness this stunning celestial spectacle. The Harvest Moon of 2023 promises to be a sight to behold, combining the allure of a supermoon with the symbolic beginning of autumn and the peak harvest season.

来源：
–美国宇航局
By 罗伯特·安德鲁

