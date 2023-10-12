逸耘居

科学家揭示了古代海洋生物繁荣的见解

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists at Florida State University have found answers to a long-standing puzzle in Earth’s history: why did marine life experience a major boom millions of years ago? The Ordovician Period, which occurred approximately 487 to 443 million years ago, witnessed a remarkable increase in the diversity of marine species, but the reasons behind this explosion of life have remained unclear. However, a recent study led by FSU Associate Professor of Geology Seth Young and postdoctoral fellow Anders Lindskog has shed light on this ancient ecological transformation and the role of oxygen in it.

To unravel this mystery, the researchers analyzed limestone samples from modern-day Scandinavia, studying iodine and calcium levels within the rocks as indicators of ancient oxygen levels in the oceans. By utilizing this method, the team was able to track changes in oxygen conditions over the Ordovician Period. The findings revealed a gradual increase in oxygen levels within the oceans during this time, especially during its early to middle stages. The highest oxygen concentrations were found in the ancient Iapetus Ocean near the equator, corresponding to significant increases in biodiversity and ecosystem shifts.

The study also highlights the intricate relationship between climate, sea level changes, and oxygenation during the Ordovician Period. Cooler climates held more dissolved oxygen in water, and decreasing sea levels allowed shallower waters to come into contact with the atmosphere, increasing oxygen availability. Additionally, the mid-latitude location of the paleocontinent Baltica promoted strong ocean currents and wind activity, further enhancing oxygenation.

While this research delves into Earth’s ancient history, it has important implications for understanding how life responds to environmental changes, including ongoing climate change. By studying the past, scientists can better predict the future health of marine ecosystems and address contemporary environmental challenges. The findings also emphasize the critical role of oxygen availability in marine ecosystems and its sensitivity to changes in climate.

In conclusion, this study provides valuable insights into the ancient boom in marine life during the Ordovician Period. Understanding the factors that contributed to this explosion of biodiversity can help us understand how life has evolved over time and how it may respond to future environmental changes.

