逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究人员发现，果蝇根据期望做出决定

By加布里埃尔博塔

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究人员发现，果蝇根据期望做出决定

Researchers at HHMI’s Janelia Research Campus have confirmed a theory about how fruit flies make decisions based on their expectations about the likelihood of receiving a reward. The team discovered that fruit flies can assign value to their environment based on their expectations and choose actions accordingly.

The concept, known as matching, is a common behavior observed in many species, including humans. In the case of fruit flies, they use sensory cues like odors to evaluate the quality of potential food sources. The researchers pinpointed the specific region in the fly’s brain, called the mushroom body, where these value adjustments occur. This allowed them to test the theory of matching on the level of neural circuits.

The team’s experiments involved a Y-shaped arena where a fruit fly had to choose between two odors. Each odor was associated with a different probability of receiving a reward. The researchers found that the flies learned to expect rewards in the same proportions they were presented and made their choices accordingly.

The study sheds light on how decision-making works in simpler brains and could potentially help scientists understand decision-making processes in larger animals, including humans. Understanding these processes is especially important in the context of diseases like addiction, where decision-making goes awry.

Overall, the research highlights the interplay between experiment and theory and provides a mechanistic explanation for how animals learn and make choices based on value.

来源：
– HHMI’s Janelia Research Campus

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

奥西里斯-雷克斯号宇宙飞船将携带贝努样本返回地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

月球冰之谜：揭开起源

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任务将把小行星样本带回家

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

奥西里斯-雷克斯号宇宙飞船将携带贝努样本返回地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

月球冰之谜：揭开起源

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任务将把小行星样本带回家

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

水母挑战关于学习能力的传统观念

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论