科学

生物计算：具有伦理意义的现实

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
生物计算：具有伦理意义的现实

Bio-computing, once a concept confined to science fiction, is now a reality. The creators of DishBrain, in collaboration with bioethicists, are addressing the ethical implications, potential medical benefits, and environmental advantages of this emerging field. In their recently published article in Biotechnology Advances, the team outlines a comprehensive framework for responsible application of bio-computing.

Dr. Brett Kagan, Chief Scientific Officer of biotech start-up Cortical Lab and lead author of the article, emphasizes the need for sustainable progress in combining biological neural systems with silicon substrates to produce intelligence-like behavior. The group gained recognition for their development of DishBrain, a collection of 800,000 living brain cells in a dish that learned to play Pong.

Addressing philosophical and ethical questions, Professor Julian Savulescu, Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics at the University of Oxford, emphasizes the importance of defining what is considered “conscious” in the context of today’s technology. The moral status of bio-computers remains a complex issue, and the paper draws on the work of early philosopher Jeremy Bentham, who focused on the question of suffering in determining moral status.

DishBrain’s potential for medical research is also highlighted in the article. By using more diverse cell lines, bio-computing could accelerate our understanding of diseases such as epilepsy and dementia and lead to faster and better drug development. Currently, medical research heavily relies on cell lines with European-type genetic ancestry, which may limit the identification of genetic-linked side effects.

Another significant aspect of bio-computing is its environmental impact. Compared to silicon-based computing, which consumes large amounts of energy, biological intelligences, such as DishBrain, are much more energy-efficient. With the IT industry being a significant contributor to carbon emissions, the exploration of bio-computers presents a compelling environmental reason to consider alternatives.

The article serves as a starting framework to ensure the responsible research and application of bio-computing. It was funded by the Wellcome Trust, the Singapore Ministry of Health’s National Medical Research Council, and the Victorian State Government.

来源： 生物科技进步

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

