逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家挑战有关类星体和吸积盘的传统理论

By曼波布雷西亚

8月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家挑战有关类星体和吸积盘的传统理论

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that challenges traditional theories about quasars and their accretion disks. Quasars are extremely bright objects in distant galaxies that are powered by supermassive black holes at their centers. According to the standard accretion disk theory, the spectral energy distribution of a quasar is influenced by its intrinsic brightness. However, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China have found that this is not the case.

Associate Professor Zhenyi Cai and Professor Junxian Wang conducted a study of the optical to extreme ultraviolet radiation emitted by the accretion of supermassive black holes. They discovered that the spectral energy distribution of quasars is independent of their intrinsic brightness. This challenges the traditional understanding and suggests that the standard accretion disk theory may not fully explain the observed phenomena.

The researchers also found a significant departure from the predictions of the classical accretion disk theory in the extreme ultraviolet spectral energy distribution of quasars. This discovery provides substantial support for models that incorporate accretion disk winds. These winds could play a crucial role in shaping the properties of quasars and their accretion disks.

The study has broader implications for our understanding of supermassive black hole accretion physics and related phenomena. It could help shed light on black hole mass growth, cosmic reionization, the origin of broad-line regions, extreme ultraviolet dust extinction, and more.

Future satellite projects with ultraviolet detection capabilities, such as the Chinese Space Station Telescope, are expected to provide further insights into the physical properties of quasars and similar celestial objects.

Sumber:
“A universal average spectral energy distribution for quasars from the optical to the extreme ultraviolet” by Zhen-Yi Cai and Jun-Xian Wang, Nature Astronomy.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

印度空间研究组织 (ISRO) 主席：Aditya 的 L1 任务有望在 1 天内到达 L18 点

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

德国航天中心为火星和月球探索机器人建造测试台

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

新研究表明人类生活在美洲的时间比之前想象的要早得多

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

印度空间研究组织 (ISRO) 主席：Aditya 的 L1 任务有望在 1 天内到达 L18 点

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

德国航天中心为火星和月球探索机器人建造测试台

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新研究表明人类生活在美洲的时间比之前想象的要早得多

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

感恩节周末，壮观的天龙座流星雨将照亮安大略省的天空

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论