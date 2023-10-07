逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜在猎户座星云中发现了成对的类行星物体

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

7月 2023日，XNUMX
詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜在猎户座星云中发现了成对的类行星物体

The James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery, capturing images that reveal never-before-detected pairs of planet-like objects hidden within the Orion Nebula. This unexpected finding has prompted astronomers to reexamine their understanding of celestial formations.

Situated around 1,300 light-years from Earth, the Orion Nebula has long been a source of fascination for astronomers and stargazers. Its luminous cloud of gas and dust is easily recognizable as the “sword” in the Orion constellation. Previous studies conducted within this captivating celestial playground have focused on brown dwarfs, star-forming disks, and objects with masses that lie between those of stars and planets. However, the James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera, NIRCam, has provided a fresh perspective and revealed an array of unexpected details.

Initially, the attention was on the Trapezium Cluster, a region abundant with young stars in the process of forming. While analyzing a short-wavelength image of the Orion Nebula, astronomers Samuel G. Pearson and Mark J. McCaughrean made a remarkable observation. Alongside identifying stars and brown dwarfs, they stumbled upon pairs of planet-like objects with masses ranging from 0.6 to 13 times that of Jupiter. These enigmatic entities, now known as “Jupiter Mass Binary Objects,” or JuMBOs, were found to be approximately the same size as Jupiter.

Further exploration led the astronomers to encounter approximately 40 JuMBO pairs and two triple systems, all occupying wide orbits. McCaughrean explained in an interview that these celestial inhabitants are only three days old, still emitting light due to the energy they possess at their creation.

The discovery of these JuMBOs challenges current theories of star and planet formation, raising fundamental questions about our understanding of these complex processes. Pearson noted the surprise among scientists, stating, “Scientists have been working on theories and models of star and planet formation for decades, but none of them have ever predicted that we would find pairs of super low-mass objects floating alone in space — and we’re seeing lots of them.”

This revelation emphasizes the universe’s ability to continuously astonish and perplex, pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and inspiring scientists to refine their understanding of the cosmos. The Orion Nebula, already a celestial gem, continues to offer valuable insights into the mysteries of the universe.

来源：
– Wion

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

发光快蓝光瞬变之谜

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

火星独特的日落：酷蓝色的惊艳

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

科学家发现地下污染流入大堡礁

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

发光快蓝光瞬变之谜

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

火星独特的日落：酷蓝色的惊艳

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家发现地下污染流入大堡礁

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

ISRO 对 Aditya-L1 航天器进行轨迹修正

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论